Israel's Ben-Gvir slams decision banning settlers from Al-Aqsa until end of Ramadan

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir slammed an Israeli government decision to ban non-Muslims, including illegal settlers, from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound until the end of Ramadan, Army Radio reported.

Ben-Gvir said that the decision to prevent settlers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque is a grave mistake that will lead to escalation.

Weakening the police force in Al-Aqsa will create a fertile ground for massive demonstrations and incitement to kill Jews and throw stones at settlers at the Buraq Wall (Western Wall), he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday announced that a ban was being put in place on non-Muslims entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound until the end of Ramadan.

Netanyahu's office said that the decision was reached after a comprehensive assessment of the security situation. The decision was unanimously recommended by the minister of defence, the police chief, the head of the intelligence service Shin Bet and the police commissioner.

