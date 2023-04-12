Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel's Ben-Gvir slams decision banning settlers from Al-Aqsa until end of Ramadan

April 12, 2023 at 2:49 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Itamar Ben-Gvir (C), member of Israel's Knesset near Tel Aviv [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images]
Itamar Ben-Gvir (C)[AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images]
 April 12, 2023 at 2:49 pm

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir slammed an Israeli government decision to ban non-Muslims, including illegal settlers, from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound until the end of Ramadan, Army Radio reported.

Ben-Gvir said that the decision to prevent settlers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque is a grave mistake that will lead to escalation.

Weakening the police force in Al-Aqsa will create a fertile ground for massive demonstrations and incitement to kill Jews and throw stones at settlers at the Buraq Wall (Western Wall), he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday announced that a ban was being put in place on non-Muslims entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound until the end of Ramadan.

Netanyahu's office said that the decision was reached after a comprehensive assessment of the security situation. The decision was unanimously recommended by the minister of defence, the police chief, the head of the intelligence service Shin Bet and the police commissioner.

OPINION: Israel is in a downward spiral of self-destruction

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments