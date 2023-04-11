Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel bans non-Muslim visits to Al-Aqsa compound until Ramadan end

Israeli police force people out of the Chain Gate as they raid Masjid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem on April 05, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency]
Jewish visitors and tourists will be banned from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem until the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, a statement from Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

An Israeli police raid at the site last week triggered rocket attacks on Israel from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria that were met with Israeli strikes. In previous years, Israel has banned Jewish visits to the compound in the last 10 days of Ramadan.

