Pentagon leaks: Mossad backed anti-Netanyahu protests

Leaked US documents allege that Israeli spy chiefs encouraged recent judicial reform protests - if true, it would mean Israel's intelligence service Mossad were secretly working to bring down Benjamin Netanyahu's government. The revelations come after a limited number of top secret US intelligence reports were shared on gaming message board Discord, before being shared on social media. Intelligence experts say the documents are real and remarkable because of how recent the information is compared with other leaks