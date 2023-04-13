Sudan: army issues warning as Rapid Support Forces deployed in capital 

The Sudanese army issued a warning on Thursday morning after "the deployment of the Rapid Support Forces" in Khartoum and some other cities by the leadership without army chiefs being notified in advance. The leadership of the Rapid Support Forces denied this.

According to an army statement, such a deployment is a "clear violation of the law" which took place without the permission of the armed forces. "The country is at a dangerous juncture after the Rapid Support Forces mobilised in the capital and other cities. This is a violation of their role."

The army noted that if this continues, tensions will increase and lead to the breakdown of security in Sudan. "We renew our adherence to what was agreed upon in support of the political transition, and we warn the political forces against crossing the position of the armed forces," it added.

Sudanese troops have arrived in Marawi in the north of the country. A military source said earlier that the army has demanded that the Rapid Support Forces should withdraw from Marawi within 24 hours. If they do not, they will be "forced" to do so.

According to an informed source in the northern state government in Sudan, officials were surprised by the deployment of around 100 military transport vehicles belonging to the Rapid Support Forces near Marawi Airport, without any prior coordination with the state authorities.

The office of the official spokesman for the Rapid Support Forces claimed that they are "national forces operating within the framework of the law in full coordination and harmony with the leadership of the armed forces and the other regular forces."

