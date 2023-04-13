Top Japan diplomat discusses Tehran nuclear issue with Iran counterpart

Top diplomats of Japan and Iran, on Wednesday, discussed the latest developments surrounding Tehran's nuclear issue, a statement from Tokyo said, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, told his Iranian counterpart, Huseyn Amir Abdollahian, that Japan has "consistently supported" the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Tokyo has "strong hopes for a constructive response from Iran, including the full and unconditional cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," Hayashi told Abdollahian.

Besides, the statement said, the duo exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and agreed on continuing bilateral dialogue on a wide range of fields.

Hayashi also held a half-an-hour-long video conference with IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi on Wednesday.

The duo discussed a variety of issues related to nuclear safety, particularly against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

Hayashi shared Tokyo's "deep" concern about nuclear safety and security in Ukraine, which is "under a serious threat" due to the ongoing war, the Ministry said.

"The two sides also discussed issues such as nuclear issues of Iran and North Korea and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and confirmed that Japan and the IAEA will continue to work closely," the statement added.

