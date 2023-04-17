Suspected cyberattack halts travel from Israel airport

A suspected cyberattack disrupted border control systems at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport yesterday, local media reported.

Thousands of passengers who were travelling from or returning to Israel were unable to leave the airport as they could not have their passports processed.

Israeli authorities reported that the issue resulted in computers being unable to read the passports.

The incident came as many Israelis continue to return to Israel after spending the Passover holiday abroad.

Videos posted to social media showed passengers waiting in long lines as a result of the computer glitch.

Cyber attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/9Pkz9bECJf — Spriter (@Spriter99880) April 16, 2023

Authorities later announced that the suspected cyber attack was a computer malfunction.

