A glimmer of hope for Yemen? MEMO in conversation with Hisham Al-Omeisy

After 8 years of war, Saudi is holding talks with the Houthis in Yemen in an effort to bring an end to the conflict, but are things changing?
April 19, 2023
April 19, 2023 at 4:00 pm

Hisham Al-Omeisy is not surprised the Saudis are sitting down for peace talks with the Houthis, but is under no illusions that the talks will resolve the conflict.

Hisham Al-Omeisy is a Yemeni conflict analyst and consultant, currently based in Washington DC. He has worked with the UN and other international bodies in Yemen. Hisham has been working to promote a peace process that is bottom-up and puts ordinary Yemenis first, and has discussed this plan with government officials in the UK and elsewhere. Since the start of the conflict, Hisham has been an outspoken critic of both sides. He was arrested by the Houthis in 2017 and detained for five months.

