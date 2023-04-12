Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon, a failed state: MEMO in conversation with Mohammed Kozbar

A Lebanese national, Kozbar will discuss how Beirut's political instability leaves it unable to tackle its economic collapse
April 12, 2023 at 4:00 pm | Published in: Lebanon, MEMO in Conversation With, Middle East, Videos & Photo Stories
April 12, 2023 at 4:00 pm

Join us for a conversation with Mohammed Kozbar as we discuss the economic and political collapse in Lebanon and what's next in the country's future.

A Lebanese national, Kozbar is the Deputy Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) and the Chairman of Finsbury Park Mosque, one of the most prominent Islamic centres in the UK, and a member of the National Council of MCB. He holds a master's degree in Charity Management at St. Mary's University.

Kozbar is also a member of the Islington Faiths Forum representing the Muslim Community in North London and was a regular IB Times UK and MEE columnist. He sits on the diversity panel of the ITV London news and is a member of the Police Islington Advisory Group (IAG) and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) London Scrutiny and Involvement Panel in hate crimes.

