Somaya Ghannouchi: The arrest of my father reveals the immorality of the coup

April 19, 2023 at 1:32 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the Ennahda Movement and Speaker of the dissolved Tunisian Parliament is seen during an exclusive interview in Tunis, Tunisia on 29 April 2022. [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Somaya, the daughter of the head of the Ennahda Movement, Rached Ghannouchi, has said the arrest of her father from his home on Monday reveals the "immorality of the coup."

Detailing the events, Somaya said about 100 Tunisian security forces surrounded the house while dozens "invaded" it and searched it, starting with her father's office. They confiscated handwritten notes and completely turned the house upside down, she explained.

Her father was then taken to an unknown location, said to be El-Awaina Barracks, adding that he was not allowed to meet his lawyer. She also noted that they were informed by Najib Chebbi that he had been transferred to hospital.

She said that they were told he spent the night sitting on a chair and refused to be interrogated without his lawyer, choosing instead to remain silent.

When he asked to use the toilet, Somaya said, security personnel refused, saying he would be allowed to do so on the condition that the door remain open, so he refused.

She asked: "Where is the heroism in taking an 80-year-old, who is fasting on the 27th night of Ramadan, from his home and forbidding him even to use the toilet?"

Somaya stressed that this does not harm her father, and instead reveals the coup's immorality and its ethical and political decline.

