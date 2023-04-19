US offers $7m for information on senior Hezbollah military leader

The United States is offering a reward of up to $7 million for information on a senior leader in the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, 40 years after the bombing of the American embassy in Beirut.

In an appeal made by the US State Department's Rewards for Justice Program, it announced a reward of up to $7 million for information leading to the identification, location, arrest and possible conviction of Ibrahim Aqil, a leader serving in Hezbollah's highest military body, the Jihad Council.

Yesterday's announcement came on the 40th anniversary of the bombing of the US embassy in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, which killed 63 people consisting of Lebanese, Americans and others.

Reward up to $7 Million for Info

IBRAHIM AQIL 40 years ago today, Hizballah bombed the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, killing scores of people. Ibrahim Aqil was a principal member of Hizballah's IJO, which claimed responsibility for the attack. Have info on Aqil? Send us a tip. pic.twitter.com/ihtfF6rYyZ — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) April 18, 2023

Aqil – reportedly also known as Tahsin – "was a principal member of Hizballah's IJO [Islamic Jihad Organisation], which claimed responsibility for the attack", the State Department said.

Aside from the pursuit of Aqil, the State Department and the US Treasury yesterday also announced new sanctions targeting the network that facilitates the payment, shipment and delivery of valuables such as cash, art and luxury goods for the benefit of alleged Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad.

According to the State Department, he was charged with evading US sanctions imposed on him by exporting hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of diamonds and artwork, announcing that it is "re-advertising its reward offer of up to $10 million for information on Hezbollah's financial mechanisms, including Ahmad".

