Algeria pardons nearly 9,000 prisoners in Eid amnesty

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune pardoned 8,985 prisoners yesterday in the run-up to Eid El-Fitr, granting an amnesty to those who are serving or have suspended sentences of 12 months or less.

The decree also includes prisoners sentenced to 18 months in jail but who are 65 years or more, juveniles, pregnant women and mothers of children aged three years old or under.

The decree excludes those accused of "terrorism, vandalism, corruption or conspiracy against the state, murder, drugs and money laundering, kidnapping, rape, human trafficking and others."

