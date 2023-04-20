Israel opens embassy in Turkmenistan near Iran border

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen yesterday arrived in Turkmenistan to inaugurate a new Israeli embassy in the country's capital city of Ashgabat, located only 13 kilometers away from the Iranian border.

This is the first time in 30 years that an Israeli foreign minister has visited the country, which is known to be one of the most closed countries in the world.

Cohen's visit to Turkmenistan came at the end of his trip to Azerbaijan. He is accompanied by a business delegation of 20 Israeli businessmen in the fields of cybersecurity, water management and agriculture.

The Israeli diplomat is scheduled to meet with Turkmenistan's president, foreign minister and agriculture and environmental protection minister. He was also reported to be signing a series of cooperation agreements in the fields of investment, education and the environment.

