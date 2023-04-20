Latest News
Woman arrested in Iran for sending photos of poisoned students to 'hostile media'
US transfers Guantanamo detainee to Algeria; 30 remain in prison
US bolstering Forces ahead of possible Sudan embassy evacuation
Netanyahu appeals to keep protests away from Israel Memorial Day
Albania extradites fugitive crypto exchange Thodex founder to Turkiye
EU lawmakers demand obligatory hosting of migrants under looming overhaul
Iran says forced US submarine to surface in Gulf; US denies
Survey finds Saudi Arabia more popular than Iran in 13 Muslim countries
Ghannouchi's arrest poses an imminent danger to the entire region, ex-head of Algeria opposition says
'Proud to be racist' Israel politician considered for Consul-General in New York
UAE behind RSF's attempted coup in Sudan, leaked recording says
Grand Mosque in Rome symbolises country's well-integrated Muslim community
Israel to build 2,969 new settlement units in Jerusalem
UK, Egypt, UAE FMs discuss ways to solve Sudan conflict
UN chief to host special envoys on Afghanistan in Qatar
