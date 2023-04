Al-Aqsa prayer room damaged, religious items taken by Israeli forces

Israeli occupation forces entered Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem several times over Eid weekend, destroying electrical fittings and lights in the Bab Al-Rahma prayer room, and confiscating property of the Mosque. Israeli forces have been in and out of Al-Aqsa in April 2023, even after the Israeli government announced a ban on Jewish people entering the Muslim holy site