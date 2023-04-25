Amnesty: Syria refugees in danger after Lebanon deports them

Amnesty International yesterday called on the Lebanese authorities to "immediately stop deporting refugees back to Syria … amid fears that Syrian refugees are at risk of torture or persecution at the hands of the Syrian government upon return.."

The organisation's appeal comes after dozens of Syrian refugees were summarily deported last week after house raids amid rising anti-Syrian sentiment, exacerbated by the economic crisis.

"No refugee should be sent back to a place where their life will be at risk," said Amnesty International's Middle East and North Africa Deputy Director Aya Mazjoub.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians fled to Lebanon after the outbreak of the civil war in 2011 and the suppression of protests against the regime.

According to the authorities, there are about two million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, about 830,000 of whom are registered with the United Nations.

In its report, Amnesty referred to the expulsion of dozens of refugees who illegally entered Lebanon or who had expired residency papers, after raids on their homes by the Lebanese army.

Amnesty relied, in particular, on the testimony of Mohammed, the brother of one of the deported refugees who told Amnesty that "the Lebanese army drove the refugees directly to the border and handed them over to the Syrian army."

Aya Mazjoub said: "It is extremely alarming to see the army deciding the fate of refugees, without respecting due process or allowing those facing deportation to challenge their removal in court or seek protection."

"Instead of living in fear after escaping atrocities in Syria, refugees living in Lebanon should be protected from arbitrary raids and unlawful deportations," she added.

Since the regime in Damascus regained control of the majority of Syrian territory, some host countries have sought to deport refugees, citing a relative end to hostilities.

Human rights organisations say some refugees have faced persecution, rejecting the notion that it is safe for them to return.

Lebanon has previously made several attempts that were described as a voluntary return of Syrian citizens to their country. However, human rights organisations consider this to be a forced return.

