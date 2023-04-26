34 migrants' bodies washed ashore in Libya

The bodies of 34 illegal migrants, who drowned while trying to reach Europe, have been recovered from the coast of western Libya in five days, the Libyan Red Crescent (LRC) reports.

According to the report, six bodies were found on the shores of Sabratha, 70 km west of the capital, Tripoli, and 17 more on Sunday.

Images posted on Facebook show LRC volunteers carrying bodies in black bags and depositing them in ambulances.

"An inflatable boat carrying dozens of migrants flipped over not far from the coast of Sabratha on Wednesday," a security source in the city told AFP, estimating that "the number of casualties could increase."

