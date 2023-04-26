Portuguese / Spanish / English

34 migrants' bodies washed ashore in Libya

Migrants are seen after 11 people died as a result of the sinking of a boat carrying illegal immigrants off the coast of Garabulli, 60 kilometers east of Libya's capital Tripoli, on April 25, 2023. Libyan Coast Guard teams rescued some migrants trapped in the water [Hazem Turkia/Anadolu Agency]
The bodies of 34 illegal migrants, who drowned while trying to reach Europe, have been recovered from the coast of western Libya in five days, the Libyan Red Crescent (LRC) reports.

According to the report, six bodies were found on the shores of Sabratha, 70 km west of the capital, Tripoli, and 17 more on Sunday.

Images posted on Facebook show LRC volunteers carrying bodies in black bags and depositing them in ambulances.

"An inflatable boat carrying dozens of migrants flipped over not far from the coast of Sabratha on Wednesday," a security source in the city told AFP, estimating that "the number of casualties could increase."

READ: 20 migrants missing after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean

