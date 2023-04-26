Moscow demands progress on 'systemic problems' for extending grain deal: Envoy

Moscow wants progress on five "systemic problems" for the further extension of the Black Sea grain deal which is set to expire on 18 May, the Russian Ambassador to the UN said on Wednesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Gennady Gatilov said the UN should resolve "system-made problems blocking Russian exports".

The problems include such unblocking Russian agricultural exports, reconnecting the Russian banks to SWIFT banking system, restoring supplies of agricultural machinery and replacement parts to Russia, lifting restrictions on insurance and access to ports for Russian ships and cargo, restoring the ammonia pipeline Tolyatti–Odessa, and unblocking accounts and financial activities to Russia's fertiliser companies, Gatilov said.

Gatilov's remarks came during a briefing at Russia's mission in Geneva with members of the Association of Accredited Correspondents at the UN, ACANU.

"These are the five problems that are continuing to exist," he said. "In these circumstances, our principal position on the future extension of the Black Sea initiative remains unchanged. We need progress on the issues I have mentioned."

About a question by Anadolu on what to expect when the deadline for the latest extension is reached, the Ambassador said: "This initiative is going on for already nine months. And the initiative was divided into two blocks: the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, grain, and Russian agricultural products. So, the Ukrainian part was working during all these periods of time, but the Russian part, the Russian grain, did not work."

"There's no real progress in the implementation of the Russian part of the grain deal initiative," he said, adding that a decision on a further extension has not been taken yet.

He also noted that, according to figures from the coordinating centre in Istanbul, as of 20 April, 28.5 million tons of grain were exported from Ukraine, however, only 2.5 per cent went to the poorest countries, which he described as "unfortunate".

"We believe that the registration of vessels should rely on a fair and transparent base, with an emphasis on African countries in need," he added.

On Tuesday, Kremlin said circumstances are "not in favour" of extending the Black Sea grain deal.

"Despite the fact that so much time has passed, it has not yet been completed, it has not acquired a 'package' nature. The conditions that concerned us have not been implemented. Therefore, the circumstances, so far, are not in favour of the extension," Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters in Moscow.

Peskov argued that if the deal is not extended it will not be the cause of a potential global food crisis.

Turkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022, exacerbating global food insecurity.

A coordination centre, or Joint Coordination Centre, was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments with officials from the three countries and the UN.

