Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye President awards Medal of Supreme Sacrifice to Qatar International Search and Rescue Group

April 26, 2023 at 8:08 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Qatar, Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pose with awarded search and rescue workers who performed in the February 6 earthquake relief efforts, during The Ceremony of Presidential Medal and Order of Distinguished Humanitarian Service at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in Ankara, Turkiye on April 25, 2023 [Doğukan Keskinkılıç/Anadolu Agency]
 April 26, 2023 at 8:08 pm

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, honoured the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) for its efforts in search and rescue operations and humanitarian support in the aftermath of the earthquake disaster that struck southern Turkiye last February, Peninsula Qatar reports.

According to the report, Assistant Commander of the Lekhwiya Force for Logistics and Administration, and Commander of the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group, Lt.-Col. Mubarak Sherida Al Kaabi, received the Medal of Supreme Sacrifice from the Turkish President during a ceremony held at the presidential complex in Ankara in honour of the organisations and entities that contributed to the search and rescue operations.

READ: Arab countries extend help for quake victims in Turkiye, Syria

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsQatarTurkey
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments