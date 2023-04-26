Turkiye President awards Medal of Supreme Sacrifice to Qatar International Search and Rescue Group

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, honoured the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) for its efforts in search and rescue operations and humanitarian support in the aftermath of the earthquake disaster that struck southern Turkiye last February, Peninsula Qatar reports.

According to the report, Assistant Commander of the Lekhwiya Force for Logistics and Administration, and Commander of the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group, Lt.-Col. Mubarak Sherida Al Kaabi, received the Medal of Supreme Sacrifice from the Turkish President during a ceremony held at the presidential complex in Ankara in honour of the organisations and entities that contributed to the search and rescue operations.

