Pro-Palestinian encampment launched at Queen Mary University of London

Students from Queen Mary University of London set up an encampment in solidarity with the Gaza Strip yesterday to demand the educational institution’s full divestment from Israel and a boycott of Israel-linked companies.

Students set up tents outside the university’s central Queens’ Building to demand their university disclose its investments and divest from any companies involved in Israel’s “genocide” in the besieged enclave.

They were joined by concerned citizens at a rally late yesterday to protest Israel’s attacks and express their support for the people of Gaza.

Protesters chanted “Stop bombing Palestine” and “Stop arming Israel” at the demonstration, while carrying banners including one which read: “Stop bombing Israel, Hands off Rafah.”

Queen Mary University of London, Gaza encampment set up today, support needed. pic.twitter.com/NUdI0rXhN0 — Jorge Martin ☭ (@marxistJorge) May 13, 2024

One student, Mehair, said the encampment was launched as part of the global student movement.

“Primarily instead of making this a student issue, I think what we’re really focused on is keeping the focus on Gaza,” she said, noting that more than 35,000 people including 14,000 children have been killed in the besieged enclave since Israel launched its war on 7 October last year.

Mehair said that while there are no universities left standing in Gaza, their university still has ties with Israeli universities.

“We are not happy with the complicity, with the way that our staff have dealt with things…We’ve decided that enough is enough.”

​​​​​​ “We’re all taking comfort in the fact that we know that we’re doing the right thing regardless. So even if we are penalised, there is still honour in standing up for what’s right,” she added.

Israel has killed at least 35,173 Palestinians and wounded 79,061 in Gaza since 7 October, while destroying the majority of the Strip’s infrastructure.

It is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is “plausible” that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in the enclave.

