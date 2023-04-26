US confirms death of second American amid ongoing fighting in Sudan

The US confirmed, Wednesday, the death of a second American in Sudan amid ongoing violence between warring parties, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"We can confirm the death of a second American citizen yesterday. We extend our deepest condolences to the family," White House National Security spokesperson, John Kirby, told reporters.

Kirby said the leadership of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group were told by the US they have the responsibility for safeguarding civilians, non-combatants, humanitarian staff and people from third countries who are working to preserve lives.

The warring parties announced a cease-fire Monday although there are reports of violence and sporadic shelling and firing. Kirby said the levels of violence appeared to have been significantly reduced.

"We urge both military factions to fully uphold this cease-fire and further extended it," he said. "The violence must stop."

Kirby announced, last Friday, the death of the first American who he said was "tragically killed" in the fighting. He did not identify the deceased, but offered condolences to that person's family.

At least 460 people have been killed and more than 4,000 injured in clashes between the Army and RSF forces since 15 April, according to the Health Ministry.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the Army and paramilitaries concerning military security reform.

The reform envisages full RSF participation in the military – one of the main issues in negotiations with international and regional parties for a transition to civilian, democratic rule.

