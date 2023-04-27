Israel: Palestinian sentenced for raising Hamas flag at Al-Aqsa Mosque

An Israeli court sentenced a Palestinian from Jerusalem yesterday for raising a Hamas flag at Al-Aqsa Mosque and planning to attack settlers, Akka has reported.

According to the Arabic news website, the Israeli daily Maariv said that Judge Etan Arnon convicted the man of riotous behaviour during the month of Ramadan in the past two years. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

The judge claimed that the Palestinian raised the Hamas flag, attacked Israeli police at Al-Aqsa Mosque and planned to attack an illegal Jewish settler community. Maariv said that he planned to attack settlers living in Al-Tur neighbourhood of occupied Jerusalem.

He was also accused of throwing stones and fireworks at an Israeli army jeep.

