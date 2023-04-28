Israel soldier jailed for 'selling weapons to Palestinians': media

An Israeli court yesterday sentenced an Israeli soldier to seven and half years in prison for selling weapons to Palestinians in Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank, local media reported.

The Israeli soldier allegedly impersonated an officer and sold weapons to Palestinians in Hebron two years ago, Channel 14 reported.

Palestinian operations against Israeli targets in the occupied West Bank have recently intensified in response to the Israeli occupation's escalating violence against Palestinian civilians.

Some 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces so far this year, making it the deadliest year in two decades.

