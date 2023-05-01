Turkiye neutralises senior PKK/YPG member in Syria

Turkiye has neutralised a senior member, Sabri Abdullah, of the PKK/YPG group in Syria's Ayn al Arab, security sources confirmed on Sunday.

Abdullah, code-named Mazlum Karamok, had earlier ordered attacks on Turkish cities, Turkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) said.

Security sources also reported that Abdullah, whose movements were being followed by the intelligence service, was plotting terrorist attacks on MIT members.

He was getting instructions from Fehman Huseyin – code-named Bahoz Erdal – a high-ranking member of the terrorist group.

Abdullah, who also used code names such as Mazlum Dogan, Mazlum Kobani and Mazlum Karamok at different times and regions, joined the YPG, the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch, in 2010.​​​​​​​

The terrorist, known to have illegally entered and exited Turkiye to gather information, made joint action plans with the PKK in rural areas of the country.

During his stay in Manbij in northern Syria, he planned attacks to be carried out by the separatist organization in metropolises, and gave the final instructions to the members.

In 2018, Abdullah was targeted by the Turkish forces. He was wounded, but the terrorist group promoted the claim he was killed.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.