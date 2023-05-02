Hamas condemns Israel plan to separate Palestinian neighbourhoods from Jerusalem

Hamas yesterday condemned an Israeli plan to separate Palestinian neighbourhoods from the occupied city of Jerusalem.

In a statement, the movement's spokesman Mohammad Hamadeh said Hamas "condemns the Israeli Zionist plan to open a road that connects Jerusalem with the so-called Ma'ale Adumim settlement."

Hamada stated that his movement sees this plan as "a crime aimed at facilitating Israeli colonial expansion along the road."

The spokesman also said: "This plan also intended to isolate the village of Khan Al-Ahmar from other Palestinian Bedouin villages." This, he added, is "part of a broader plan intended to annex more Palestinian lands."

"We call on the United Nations and the international community to work towards stopping the Israeli colonial plans in the occupied West Bank that amount to a serious violation of Palestinian rights."

