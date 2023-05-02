Palestinians hold strike following death in prison of hunger striking prisoner Adnan Khader [Mo Asad/MEMO] Palestinians hold strike following death in prison of hunger striking prisoner Adnan Khader [Mo Asad/MEMO] Palestinians hold strike following death in prison of hunger striking prisoner Adnan Khader [Mo Asad/MEMO] Palestinians hold strike following death in prison of hunger striking prisoner Adnan Khader [Mo Asad/MEMO] Palestinians hold strike following death in prison of hunger striking prisoner Adnan Khader [Mo Asad/MEMO]

The Ministry of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs in Gaza has called for an international investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death of hunger striking Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan. Highlighting that the occupation authorities had prevented his lawyer and family from visiting him for several days, questioning whether this was a prelude to killing him.

Sheikh Adnan was announced dead by Israeli authorities this morning after 86 days on hunger strike in protest against his illegal administrative detention – incarceration without charge or trial.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that what Adnan has been subjected to since his arrest confirms that the occupation deliberately worked to kill him.A strike is being held across all Palestinian governorates – both in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip – today to mourn Adnan's death.

The 45-year-old father of nine started his hunger strike on 5 February following his unjustified detention by the Israeli occupation. Adnan also "refused to undergo medical examinations and receive medical treatment," the Israeli Prison Services (IPS) said.

Sheikh Khader Adnan is a resident of the northern West Bank city of Jenin. He has been arrested by the Israeli occupation 13 times, spending a total of eight years behind bars, and launching hunger strikes five times. The first lasted 25 days, the second 67 days, the third 58 days.

He went on a hunger strike for the fourth time in 2018 to protest against his administrative detention – detention without charge or trial – and his strike continued for 54 days. In 2021, he spent 25 days on hunger strike.

