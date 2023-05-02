Sudan military faction chiefs agree 4 – 11 May truce in principle - South Sudan

Sudan's warring military factions agreed, on Tuesday, in principle to a seven-day ceasefire from Thursday, South Sudan announced, as more air strikes and shooting in the Khartoum region disrupted the latest short-term truce, Reuters reports.

A statement released by the Foreign Ministry of South Sudan, which had offered to mediate in the conflict, said its President, Salva Kiir, stressed the importance of a longer truce and of naming envoys to peace talks, to which both sides had agreed.

The credibility of the reported 4 – 11 May deal ceasefire deal between Sudanese Army chief, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. was unclear, given the rampant violations that undermined previous agreements running from 24 to 72 hours.

Sudan's war has forced 100,000 people to flee over its borders and fighting now its third week is creating a humanitarian crisis, UN officials said earlier on Tuesday.

The conflict risks developing into a broader disaster as Sudan's impoverished neighbours deal with a refugee crunch and fighting hampers aid deliveries in a nation where two-thirds of the people already rely on some outside assistance.

Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, said Cairo would provide support for dialogue in Sudan between the rival factions, but was also "being careful about not interfering in their domestic matters".

"The entire region could be affected," he said in an interview with a Japanese newspaper on Tuesday, as an envoy from Sudan's Army chief, who leads one of the warring sides, met Egyptian officials in Cairo.

United Nations officials had said UN aid chief, Martin Griffiths, aimed to visit Sudan on Tuesday, but the timing was still to be confirmed.

The UN World Food Programme said, on Monday, it was resuming work in the safer parts of the country after a pause earlier in the conflict, in which some WFP staff was killed.

"The risk is that this is not just going to be a Sudan crisis, it's going to be a regional crisis," said Michael Dunford, the WFP's East Africa Director.

The Commanders of the Army and RSF, who had shared power as part of an internationally backed transition towards free elections and civilian government, have shown no sign of backing down, yet neither seems able to secure a quick victory.

That has raised the spectre of a prolonged conflict that could draw in outside powers.