Turkiye officially launches Europe's largest solar power plant

May 2, 2023 at 5:13 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Aerial view of solar panels installed at a field to supply power to Kestel district of Bursa, Turkiye on August 3, 2022 [Sergen Sezgin - Anadolu Agency]
Turkiye officially opened Europe's biggest solar power plant in Konya, built on a single site and one of the five largest in the world, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, the solar power plant, bulit in Konya, Karapinar, is the size of 2,800 football fields and supplies the electricity needs of 2 million people.

It will increase Turkiye's share of installed solar energy by 20 per cent on its own, the report added.

