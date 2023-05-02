US House Speaker urges Biden to invite Netanyahu to White House

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has said that if US President Joe Biden does not invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, he would invite him to Congress.

"If that [a visit to the White House] doesn't happen, I'll invite the prime minister to come meet with the House. He's a dear friend, as a prime minister of a country that we have our closest ties with," McCarthy told Israel Hayom yesterday.

McCarthy, a Republican who was elected to office in January after 15 rounds of voting, arrived in Israel on Sunday at the head of a bipartisan Congressional delegation, to take part in celebrations marking the anniversary of establishing the occupation state of Israel. A day in which Palestinians commemorate the Nakba.

The Congressional delegation includes former Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

McCarthy told the Israeli newspaper that he does not know the exact when Netanyahu will visit Washington but "I think it's too long now. He should invite him soon."

