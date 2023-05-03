Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel detains Palestinians and foreign activists in Yatta

May 3, 2023 at 10:58 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli soldiers guard Jewish settlers as they seize the lands of Palestinian farmers in the village of Burqin, west of Salfit, in the occupied West Bank [Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]
 May 3, 2023 at 10:58 am

The Israeli occupation forces detained two Palestinian and two foreign activists yesterday in Al-Shawamreh neighbourhood of Yatta, near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Maan news agency has reported.

The coordinator of the Protection Committees in Yatta, Fuad La'Mour, named the Palestinian activists as Fayez Kaabneh and Fayez Atemen. No details were given about the foreigners. La'Mour pointed out that they were detained while they were defending Palestinian grazing land from being seized by illegal Jewish settlers.

"During the past few months, Al-Shawamreh has become an arena for settler crimes," La'Mour told Maan. He noted that the Israeli occupation police and army always support the settlers who force the Palestinians out of their grazing land, seize the plots, set up fences around them and prevent Palestinian shepherds from reaching them.

While this is happening, he added, the Israeli occupation forces chase the Palestinian shepherds and detain those they catch.

