UN Relief chief seeks to get commitments from Sudan parties on humanitarian assistance

The UN Relief chief said, on Wednesday, that he is working on getting commitments from the sides of the conflict in Sudan regarding humanitarian assistance during his visit, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"I've already started working on here today to be sure that we have the commitments publicly and clearly given by the two militaries to protect humanitarian systems to deliver on the obligations to allow supplies for people to move," Martin Griffiths told a press briefing which he virtually attended from the city of Port Sudan.

"Safety of movement of supplies" for humanitarian deliveries is essential, Griffiths said, adding: "We believe that we should also be asking for support from the Chadian authorities to allow us to bring supplies in with Sudanese approval across the border into western Darfur."

Recalling the humanitarian response plan and an appeal for $1.7 billion for Sudan, which was launched before the conflict began and funded with $200 million, he said the funds already exist.

"So, there's no need to wait for an appeal to put money where it needs to be," he added.

At least 550 people have been killed and more than 4,900 injured in the fighting between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since 15 April, according to Sudan's Health Ministry.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the Army and the paramilitary force regarding the RSF's integration into the armed forces, a key condition of Sudan's transition agreement with political groups.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a "coup".

Sudan's transitional period, which started in August 2019 after the ouster of President Omar Al-Bashir, is scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

READ: Cradle of Sudan uprising becomes transit point for those fleeing war