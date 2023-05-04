Hamas discusses regional developments with Russia

The head of Hamas' International Relations Office, Mousa Abu Marzouq, has met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, in Moscow and discussed the latest developments in the region.

In a statement, Hamas said that the two sides discussed "the Israeli violations and practices targeting Palestinian detainees and the latest Israeli aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip."

Abu Marzouq "asserted the Palestinian people's right to resist the Israeli occupation using all possible means."

For his part, Bogdanov highlighted his country's position in support of Palestinian rights.

Vladimir Putin's special representative for the Middle East and Africa briefed Abu Marzouq on the efforts Russia is exerting with all concerned parties to unite the Palestinian people and achieve their aspirations.

Hamas officials last visited Moscow on 17 March and discussed the Palestinian cause with Russian officials.

