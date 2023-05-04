Israel demolishes Palestinian-owned apartment building in Jerusalem

Israeli authorities yesterday demolished a residential building comprising 25 apartments and located in the Palestinian town of Anata in occupied Jerusalem.

One of the building's residents, Muhammad Mahmoud Hamdan, told the Safa news agency that they were surprised to find the Israeli occupation forces storming Al-Salam suburb, where the building is located, through the illegal Separation Wall.

Israeli Ministry of Interior employees then started to demolish the building without prior warning, Hamdan added.

He said that his father was able to obtain an order to stop the demolition process, but the occupation's ministry filed an appeal against the order and carried on with the demolition process.

The Palestinian resident added that Israeli occupation forces also beat several residents, including his cousin Ahmed Hamdan.

Hamdan said his father constructed the building nearly six months ago on an area of 700 square metres. The building had 25 apartments, each with an area of 120 square metres for each apartment. Ten were ready to be inhabited while the rest were still under construction.

Occupation forces did not allow two families to remove their belongings from their homes before the demolition which began at 9am and continued until 2pm, he added.

READ: Israel issues Stop Work Orders to several Palestinian homes in Jericho