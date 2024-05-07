Israel targets aid storage facilities in Gaza’s Rafah

Israeli occupation aircraft targeted humanitarian aid warehouses on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing yesterday.

Video footage showed the warehouses burning, prompting the Egyptian army to deploy firefighters to control the situation.

The movement of aid trucks into Gaza was halted after the warehouses were targeted.

Cairo News: A fire broke out and an aid warehouse was damaged on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, and Egyptian firefighters took part in extinguishing the fire, as a result of the ongoing zionist attack on Rafah. pic.twitter.com/af3W6eTsxO — Jordan 🇮🇩🇵🇸 (@Mhmmd_Jordan) May 6, 2024

Cairo had warned of the potential risks of an Israeli military operation in the Palestinian area of Rafah in southern Gaza.

In a statement issued by its Foreign Ministry yesterday, Egypt stated that this escalation poses grave humanitarian risks to over a million Palestinians in the area. It called on Israel to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation at this time in the negotiations for a ceasefire, and to spare the lives of Palestinian civilians who have faced an unprecedented humanitarian crisis since the start of the war on Gaza in October 2023.

Egypt reiterated that it continues its round-the-clock communication with all parties to prevent the situation from worsening or spiralling out of control.

