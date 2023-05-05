Portuguese / Spanish / English

Fight between Russian and Ukrainian delegates at a conference in Turkiye

A fist fight broke out between Ukrainian and Russian envoys after the latter tore away Kyiv's banner at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Turkiye
May 5, 2023 at 1:08 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Videos & Photo Stories
May 5, 2023 at 1:08 pm

READ: Russia agrees to deferred gas payments: Energy Minister

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsRussiaTurkeyUkraineVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments