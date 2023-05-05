Fight between Russian and Ukrainian delegates at a conference in Turkiye
A fist fight broke out between Ukrainian and Russian envoys after the latter tore away Kyiv's banner at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Turkiye
