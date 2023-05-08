Egyptian parliamentarian praises Assad regime's return to Arab League

An Egyptian Member of Parliament and journalist expressed his delight about the reinstatement of Syria as an Arab League member, calling it a "victory for the Syrian state, which fought terrorism and foreign interference."

Speaking to the Russia News TV station, Mustafa Bakri added the decision to return the Bashar al-Assad regime to the Arab League was a "much delayed" step.

"Syria is an important Arab country that has been subjected to several conspiracies against the nation, the people, and its national security," Bakri said, adding that "Israel, the United States, and terrorist groups were the biggest gainers from the conspiracy against Syria."

Bakri added that the statement issued by the Arab League reflects "awareness of these realities and a concern for Arab national security."

In an extraordinary meeting held on Sunday by the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers, members voted to reinstate Syria more than ten years after its membership was frozen over its violent suppression of opposition protesters.

