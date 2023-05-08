Palestinians rebuild school after it was demolished by Israel

Palestinians rebuilt their school in the West Bank village of Bayt Ta'mar just a few hours after it was demolished by Israeli occupation, Wafa news agency reported on Sunday.

The village is located in the east of the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem. It has been facing increased settler aggression in recent weeks.

Palestinian residents and activists said that they will always be ready to rebuild the school again and again, pointing out that the demolition of Palestinian property in the area is an introduction to settlement expansion.

Early on Sunday, the Israeli occupation demolished the donor-funded Jibb Al Deeb School, which was demolished by the occupation and rebuilt by Palestinians six years ago.

About 60 students from the first to the fourth grades study at the only school in the village.

