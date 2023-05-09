Israel moves Ahmad Saadat to solitary confinement

Israeli Prison Services (IPS) suddenly moved on Monday leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) Ahmad Saadat to solitary confinement, Israeli media reported.

According to Walla news website, the IPS did not disclose the reasons behind moving Saadat to solitary confinement.

However, this move came one day after the Israeli internal security agency, Shin Bet, had announced the detention of six PFLP members who allegedly were planning attacks against Israeli targets in the occupied West Bank.

Shin Bet claimed that the alleged planned attacks were directed by PFLP leaders outside and inside Israeli prisons.

Meanwhile, Saadat secretly gave an interview to an Algerian newspaper, in which he warned of a potential "third intifada."

For its part, the PFLP said that two of its members had been transferred from their cells without any apparent reasons: Ahed Abu Ghoulmeh and Walid Hanatsheh.

