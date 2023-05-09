Netanyahu informed US officials about planned attack on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, informed American officials who visited Israel that he was planning to attack Gaza Strip, Israeli media revealed on Tuesday.

This happened, according to Kan public broadcaster, during a meeting with two senior Biden administration officials that took place one day before the attack.

Kan reported sources familiar with the matter, noting that Netanyahu told the US officials about the planned strikes, but did not raise the timing of them.

According to Kan, this came while speaking with US Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk and Energy czar, Amos Hochstein.

In a series of air strikes carried out before dawn, the Israeli occupation killed 12 Palestinians, including Islamic Jihad leaders, a dentist without any political affiliation, his son and wife.

The Ministry of Health said that 20 other people were wounded, noting that four women and four children were among the dead, and seven women and four children among the wounded.

