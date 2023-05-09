Oman: senior sheikh hails Palestinian resistance

The Grand Mufti of Oman hailed Palestinian resistance on Monday. "Allah's miracles have been repeated consecutively, ushering in the end of the [Israeli] occupation, and preaching to the brave resistance that Allah is capable of sending His victory," tweeted Sheikh Ahmed Bin Hamad Al-Khalili.

He called for the Israeli authorities to "end the occupation of Palestine" or face consequences known only to the Almighty. At the same time, he also called on those who support the Israeli occupation to think about their future. Those who struggle for justice, he pointed out, "are backed by Allah."

On Friday, Sheikh Al-Khalili congratulated the resistance groups in the Gaza Strip for being able to enhance their defensive capabilities in the face of Israel's constant aggression. Al Khalili is well known for his clear support for the Palestinians and their legitimate rights, and is an outspoken critic of the normalisation of ties with the occupation state.

