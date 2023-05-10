Saudi Arabia invites Syria Assad to Arab Summit for first time since 2011

Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, invited head of the Syrian regime, Bashar Al-Assad, to attend the Arab League Summit for the first time since the country's civil war in 2011, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The Syrian presidency said Al-Assad received an invitation from Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz to attend the Summit in the city of Jeddah on 19 May.

The invitation came only days after Syria was re-admitted to the pan-Arab body on Sunday, after 12 years of suspension following the regime's brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

On Tuesday evening, Saudi Arabia announced the resumption of the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria.

The Syrian regime has recently begun to exchange official visits and contacts with several Arab countries in recent months.

