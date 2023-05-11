Senior Hamas leader calls on Arab countries to take action against Israel

Senior Hamas leader, Khalil Al-Hayya, has written a letter to the Arab ministers of foreign affairs calling for action following Israel's indiscriminate bombing against Gaza.

Al-Hayya noted the deaths of 13 Palestinians as a result of a series of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza earlier this week, explaining that innocent women and children were among those killed in the attacks.

"This crime has brought the number of Palestinians victims killed in Israeli attacks since the start of 2022 to 134," said the Hamas official.

He added that the Israeli occupation does not respect ceasefire agreements reached through mediators and, therefore, urged the Arab countries to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for its crimes and violations against the Palestinian people.

"We are looking forward to your contribution to achieving peace and stability in the region and to your endeavours to end the last occupation in the world," concluded Al-Hayya.

The death toll of the latest and ongoing Israeli military offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza stands at 25, with 76 people wounded.

Last night, four more Palestinians were killed and seven others were wounded as Israel's air strikes against the besieged Gaza Strip continued for the third consecutive night, Palestinian medical sources confirmed this morning.

The latest attack was on a six-storey residential building in the city of Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

