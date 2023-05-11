Shireen Abu Akleh: friends and family visit resting place one year on

Martyred Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed one year ago today, 11 May 2022, while reporting on a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. She was a veteran Palestinian reporter for Al Jazeera, and revered by many across the occupied territories and beyond. Several journalistic investigations into her death have provided evidence that the Israeli sniper who shot Shireen could see that she was a journalist, and fired at her with 'intent to kill' - according to Forensic Architecture. So far there has been no serious international investigation into her death, nor have any Israeli soldiers been prosecuted.