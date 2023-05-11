Sudan resolution passes in UN Human Rights Council

The UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution, Thursday, on the human rights impact of the conflict in Sudan, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Calling for an immediate cessation of violence with no pre-conditions by all parties in the fighting between the Army and a paramilitary group, the decision was passed with 18 votes in favour, 15 against, and 14 abstaining at the end of a special session on Sudan.

It also urged the African Union, Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and UN Trilateral Mechanism on Sudan's political transition to continue efforts to prevent further escalation of violence, and for the international community to coordinate and collaborate on separate initiatives to resolve the conflict and stabilize the situation in the country.

Demanding that the sides exercise the utmost prudence and desist from future violations and abuses of human rights, the resolution urged them to halt any action that worsens the humanitarian situation in the country; it called them to allow and facilitate the full, safe, and unfettered passage of humanitarian aid for people in need as soon as possible.

Additionally, it urged the international community to cooperate in addressing the immediate impacts of the humanitarian crisis in the country and its neighbours.

On those fleeing the violence in Sudan, it urged observance of the principle of non-refoulment, which forbids countries from returning asylum-seekers to places where they fear persecution.

The resolution requested that Sudan actively collaborate with the international community and key international organisations in addressing severe humanitarian issues in the country.

It demanded that all parties to the crisis respect and protect civilians, particularly foreign nationals, international relief workers, staff of the UN and related organisations and diplomats.

The resolution called upon the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, to prioritise further engagement with all parties to the conflict in Sudan.

On 15 April, fighting erupted between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and its surroundings. More than 600 people have been killed and thousands injured.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the Sudanese Army and RSF over RSF's integration into the Armed Forces, a key condition of Sudan's transition agreement with political groups.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a "coup".

Sudan's transitional period, which started in August 2019 after the ouster of President Omar Al-Bashir, had been scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

