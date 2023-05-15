Tehran FM hopes Iran-Egypt ties will be restored soon

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian yesterday expressed hope that Iranian-Egyptian relations would see serious and mutual development and openness, the official Iranian news agencyÂ IRNAÂ reported.

Amirabdollahian toldÂ IRNAÂ in an interview that President Ibrahim Raisi's government is keen on developing relations with the countries of the region, especially "the friendly and brotherly country of Egypt through fresh and mutual steps."

He added that his country hopes to see serious openness and development in mutual relations between the two countries..

"The heads of our missions â€“ interests sections â€“ in Tehran and Cairo have good meetings. There is good access to the authorities of both countries."

Amirabdollahian also noted that "some countries are making efforts to encourage Iran and Egypt to improve their ties," a step that his country always welcomes.

