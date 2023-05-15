Portuguese / Spanish / English

Yemen, UAE discuss coordination on common issues

May 15, 2023
Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad Bin Mubarak in Berlin, on 30 June 2021. [MICHAEL SOHN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
The Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak yesterday met with the UAE Ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Zaabi, and discussed bilateral relations and coordination on "issues of common concern", Anadolu reported.

This came during a meeting held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, where the two officials discussed "bilateral relations, ways of developing them, and coordinating positions on issues of common concern," according to the official Yemen news agency.

For his part, Al-Zaabi affirmed his country's support for the legitimate leadership represented by the Presidential Leadership Council, and all that guarantees the security and stability of Yemen and achieves the aspirations of the Yemeni people.

He also expressed his country's support for the efforts made by the United Nations "to find a comprehensive political solution to end the Yemeni crisis."

Hopes for peace have resurfaced in Yemen since Saudi Arabia and Iran signed an agreement to resume diplomatic relations, ending seven years of raptured relations between the two countries.

