Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed that Islam is experiencing a "renaissance" in Russia on Friday, and also noted that Russian Muslims "stand shoulder to shoulder" with their compatriots and continue to defend the country's security.

In an interview published on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website for the documentary film The Road to the Islamic World, Russia's top diplomat said: "Islam in Russia is living through a renaissance and an unprecedented rise, as it continues to harmoniously coexist with other traditional religions."

"Our joint work revealed largely overlapping assessments of the inter-civilisational and interreligiousissues that are being discussed in our country and internationally," he continued and emphasised that "We stand united in upholding spiritual and moral values, rejecting Islamophobia, Christianophobia or any other forms of religious intolerance."

FM #Lavrov: #Islam in #Russia is living through a renaissance and an unprecedented rise, as it continues to harmoniously coexist with other traditional religions. ➡️ Read full #interview for "The Path to the Islamic World" documentary: https://t.co/ubRsrEIAwr pic.twitter.com/wPZJsEXjD3 — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) May 20, 2023

READ: Discover the Heart of Chechnya, Russia

Lavrov's comments also came a day after his video address at the 14th International Economic Forum "Russia – Islamic World: Kazan Forum", which is the main platform for economic cooperation between Moscow and Muslim-majority countries.

As part of his welcoming address, Lavrov underscored Russia's diplomatic priorities and mentioned the promotion of inter-faith, intercultural dialogue and understanding, in addition to protecting traditional spiritual and moral values shared by all world religions.

"We are ready for close cooperation with our friends from the Muslim world," the Russian foreign minister said. "As well as with all other partners who share an interest in strengthening the legal and democratic foundations of international life," he added.

"Russia traditionally develops friendly relations with the overwhelming majority of Muslim countries. We are united by a commitment to building interstate cooperation based on the principles of equality, mutual consideration of interests and a search for a balance of interests."

READ: Russian Muslims significant in expanding Russia trade ties: Putin