Russian Muslims significant in expanding Russia trade ties: Putin

Russia is seeking new partners to promote agricultural and industrial cooperation and create transport and logistics chains, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, said on Friday, highlighting the "significant role" of Russian Muslims in expanding his country's international contacts, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Putin's remarks came in a statement read at the meeting of the Group of Strategic Vision Russia – Islamic World.

The event was held on the sidelines of the 14th International Economic Forum "Russia – Islamic World: Kazan Forum" in Tatarstan's capital of Kazan. Anadolu Agency is its global communication partner.

Highlighting the traditional ties based on mutual trust between Russia and Muslim countries, Putin said the Islamic countries are actively developing and achieving tangible goals in trade and finance sectors.

"Russia is open to building close business and humanitarian cooperation with them. We are interested in strengthening, in finding new partners, in promoting agricultural and industrial cooperation and creating transport and logistics chains," he said.

Putin cited Kazan Forum 2023 and said the event, which is expected to bring together about 15,000 guests from 84 countries, proves the crucial role of Russian Muslims in expanding his country's international contacts.

"I am sure that the activities of the Russian Islamic World Strategic Vision Group and the Kazan Economic Forum 2023 will continue to contribute to strengthening interaction between the business communities of Russia and Muslim countries, and will open up new opportunities for joint projects at the regional and interstate level," Putin said.​​​​​​​

