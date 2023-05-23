Qatar Chief of Staff, GCC military official discuss military cooperation

Qatar's Chief of Staff yesterday met with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)'s Assistant Secretary General for Military Affairs in the Qatari capital, Doha, where they discussed issues of mutual concern, according to a statement released by the Qatari Ministry of Defence.

The meeting between Qatar's Lieutenant General Salim Al-Nabit and the GCC's Major General Issa Rashid Al Mohannad took place on the sidelines of a visit by the GCC military official to the Qatari capital, Doha.

A number of senior officers from the Qatari Armed Forces attended the meeting.

The GCC's Unified Military Command, which was established in 2013, supports the efforts of the GCC member states in confronting potential threats to these countries within the framework of the joint defence agreement.

The Unified Military Command is responsible for coordinating between GCC countries and the global coalition to combat terrorism, which includes more than 40 countries.

