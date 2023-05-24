Ex-Tunisia president calls for civil resistance to stop country's slide into abyss

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki called on the Tunisian people to engage in "civil resistance" to put an end to the "absurdity" engulfing the country and the "accelerating slide towards the abyss".

In a post on Facebook, Marzouki said a black decade in Tunisia's history began in July 2021 and not in 2011 as the supporters of President Kais Saied claim.

"The black decade is worsening under your blind eyes day after day (…) It will not end until the day you appear before the courts on charges of destroying democracy, imprisoning the best men and women, humiliating Tunisians, turning them into beggars who live on global charity, and transforming Tunisia into a country that lacks independence," he said, addressing Saied's supporters.

He said that Tunisians have become "without water, bread or freedom", adding that darkness will clear out, when Tunisians rise to "civil resistance, to put an end to this absurdity, to this accelerating slide towards the abyss towards mass suicide."

READ: Ex-president calls for dismissal of Saied and restoration of democracy