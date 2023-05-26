Ancient golden book seized in Turkiye

Security forces seized an ancient golden book from smugglers in eastern Turkiye. The book is made of 24 carats of solid gold and weighs 165 grams. It consists of 14 pages including Hebrew inscriptions and symbols of the Jewish faith.
